Three men arrested in connection to American Inn and Suites murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a person at American Inn and Suites Friday.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to the hotel to check on the “welfare of a guest that only paid for one night but hadn’t checked out.” When officers entered the room, they located a victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Micheal McGruder, Amado Carrillo, and Eric Carrillo were arrested and are now in Clayton County Jail, officials said.

