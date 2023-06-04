Annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run set for Piedmont Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual Atlanta Pride Run is set for later this morning at Piedmont Park.
“This is a place for everyone, whether you are just starting your journey, accomplishing new fitness goals, or searching for a new community,” organizers said on their website.
The race kicks off at 8 a.m.
Organizers said the run will benefit three local charities: Aid Atlanta, Bridge of Light, and Lost & Found Youth.
This is a race for all abilities and people come out to support the community during this 3.1-mile run. Last year, organizers raised $93,000 and they have a goal of $120,000 this year.
More than 1,200 people have registered for the event.
