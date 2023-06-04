Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run set for Piedmont Park

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual Atlanta Pride Run is set for later this morning at Piedmont Park.

“This is a place for everyone, whether you are just starting your journey, accomplishing new fitness goals, or searching for a new community,” organizers said on their website.

The race kicks off at 8 a.m.

RELATED: 32 years later, Atlanta Pride Run still going strong, organizers say

Organizers said the run will benefit three local charities: Aid Atlanta, Bridge of Light, and Lost & Found Youth.

This is a race for all abilities and people come out to support the community during this 3.1-mile run. Last year, organizers raised $93,000 and they have a goal of $120,000 this year.

More than 1,200 people have registered for the event.

Atlanta News First is a proud media sponsor for the run.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Units 1-4 at Plant Vogtle, January 2023.
Georgia Power customers concerned about another rate increase
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Jesse Johnson
DeKalb police looking for people of interest in murder
Micheal McGruder, Amado Carrillo, Eric Carrillo.
Three men arrested in connection to American Inn and Suites murder
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child

Latest News

Where to get free donuts Friday for National Doughnut Day
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Only 5k tickets left, $1M raised for St. Jude in Dream Home Giveaway
Hunter Park, Douglasville
Douglasville parks named finalist for National Gold Medal Award
Atlanta rapper Young Dro holds It Still Takes a Village initiative at the Trap Music Museum
‘It Still Takes a Village’ initiative about gun violence, mental health held