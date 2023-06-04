Deadly shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that a shooting homicide happened at the 2000 block of Main Street around 5:44 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

