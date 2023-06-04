Dozens mourn as they laid to rest 16-year-old teen killed in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friends and family members said an emotional goodbye to a high school student killed in Fulton County last weekend. Atlanta Police said 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell was shot at the exit driveway of Benjamin E. Mays High School, at a gathering following a graduation party.

Officials said the star athlete and scholar had just finished her sophomore year and was about to start working for the City of Atlanta’s Summer Youth Employment Program. Saturday, the teen was laid to rest.

Atlanta News First crews have been at some of the events in honor of Powell all week long. Out of respect for the family, Atlanta News First did not go inside the funeral or repast, but many people were emotional.

“It’s hard because we really lost a big individual,” said Ayanah Morris, Powell’s friend said.

Hundreds have mourned the death of the teen. The tragedy even hit home for Councilman Antonio Lewis. Powell is Lewis’ niece.

“It’s a weird feeling because I remember when my mom got shot over 20 times. Same area, same side of the city, 30 years ago, and so to see a young man do the same thing again,” Lewis said.

This week, there was an emotional balloon release vigil, where several people spoke, including Mayor Andre Dickens.

“My baby. Y’all all know that was my baby. My superstar. She had me doing this. She had me doing that,” said Nicole Williams, Powell’s mom said. “I think I’m the strongest I’ve ever been,” Williams said.

“It hurt y’all. I’ve never experienced this pain,” she said.

Many people also filled Jackson Memorial Baptist Church and a repast thereafter. At the repast, Atlanta News First crews saw several people in all white with sprinkles of pink, to honor the star athlete.

The family said the young woman could do it all, adding that Powell played basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading.

“She was just a fun person to be around. She was always smiling. Had great energy,” Morris said.

All week, many people have been making one loud plea.

“We want to feel some justice on this one, because we’re mad, a lot of folks are mad,” Lewis said. “The pressure on the streets should be so strong that this young man should turn himself in,” Lewis said. “I think the pressure from the young people in the streets should be getting him to turn himself in,” he said.

On Saturday night, we asked the Atlanta Police Department if there have been any arrests in this case, and who they are looking for. Officials said there are no updates to provide at this time.

