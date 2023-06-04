Positively Georgia
First Alert: Isolated severe storms possible this afternoon

Rain and storms set up along and north of I-85 today
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A few showers around to kick off the morning, but most of the metro is quiet and mostly sunny to start the day.

Through the afternoon, clouds will gradually build, and showers and storms will roll in from the northeast.

Most of the shower and storm activity will be along and north of I-85, and a storm or two could be strong to severe.

A First Alert has been issued for today as a heads up for the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm northwest of Atlanta. The threats in any strong to severe storms this afternoon will be heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning.

The week ahead looks warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and mainly dry. Our best chance for rain lies on Tuesday and Thursday.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and early evening.
Isolated strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and early evening.(Atlanta News First)
Scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening.
Scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening.(Atlanta News First)
High temperatures today will climb into the low to mid 80s
High temperatures today will climb into the low to mid 80s(Atlanta News First)
First Alert for an isolated strong to severe storm this afternoon north of Atlanta. Mid to...
First Alert for an isolated strong to severe storm this afternoon north of Atlanta. Mid to upper 80s all week long with the best chance for rain Tuesday and Thursday.(Atlanta News First)

