First Alert: Isolated severe storms possible this afternoon
Rain and storms set up along and north of I-85 today
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
A few showers around to kick off the morning, but most of the metro is quiet and mostly sunny to start the day.
Through the afternoon, clouds will gradually build, and showers and storms will roll in from the northeast.
Most of the shower and storm activity will be along and north of I-85, and a storm or two could be strong to severe.
A First Alert has been issued for today as a heads up for the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm northwest of Atlanta. The threats in any strong to severe storms this afternoon will be heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning.
The week ahead looks warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and mainly dry. Our best chance for rain lies on Tuesday and Thursday.
