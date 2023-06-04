Positively Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, state leaders celebrate Georgia valedictorians

Photo of Gov. Kemp with Georgia valedictorians(Gov. Brian Kemp)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Saturday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined other Georgia state leaders in congratulating valedictorians from around the state.

Photo of Gov. Kemp with Georgia valedictorians(Gov. Brian Kemp)

“As these gifted students prepare for what the future holds, I urged them to remain here in our great state of opportunity where a job will be waiting,” Gov. Kemp said on his Twitter page.

