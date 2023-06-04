Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, state leaders celebrate Georgia valedictorians
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Saturday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined other Georgia state leaders in congratulating valedictorians from around the state.
Marty and I celebrated the 2023 valedictorians from all across the state today, along with Georgia's education leaders.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 3, 2023
⁰As these gifted students prepare for what the future holds, I urged them to remain here in our great state of opportunity where a job will be waiting. pic.twitter.com/K8eqErsvvp
“As these gifted students prepare for what the future holds, I urged them to remain here in our great state of opportunity where a job will be waiting,” Gov. Kemp said on his Twitter page.
