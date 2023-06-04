Positively Georgia
Georgia veteran found safe after going missing in May

Photo of Randy N. Clark
Photo of Randy N. Clark(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 66-year-old veteran who was previously reported missing has been found safe and reunited with his family, according to Atlanta VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Gregory Kendall.

Randy Nelson Clark was last seen walking out of the Atlanta VA Hospital in Decatur around 4 p.m. on May 31, Kendall said.

Clark, who has dementia, is currently being medically evaluated.

“The Atlanta VA Healthcare System thanks all our community partners and staff who worked tirelessly to help find Clark,” according to Kendall.

