‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Community Council of Metropolitan Atlanta presented its Live B4U Die Summit Saturday as part of non-profits efforts to stem youth violence.

Live B4U Die aims to act as a wake-up call to Atlanta’s young people, especially the city’s at-risk population, about counteracting the surge in youth violence.

The summit at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College featured a visceral display, including hearses out front of the building and a mock funeral service inside.

Musicians sang songs, a public forum was held, and the names of teenagers murdered in Atlanta were read aloud to the audience.

The Summit was led by Norma Joy Barnes, who believes that whether the summit helps change the path of one life or a hundred, it’s all worth it.

“If we sit down and do nothing, what will happen?,” Barnes asked. “If we think that what we can do won’t make a difference, what can happen? But if we come together and collaborate, partner with each other, reach out to our young people, provide resources, we can make a difference.”

Barnes added that the visual nature of the summit was intended to drive home the importance and seriousness of the problem.

This was the 4th Live B4U Die Summit and marks the beginning of the CCMA’s youth violence prevention initiative.

