Man found dead in car parked at Intown Suites, Conyers police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Conyers Police Officers said they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a pick-up truck Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at Intown Suites, 1125 Northlake Drive. When they arrived, they found the victim who was identified as Dontavius Hardeman. Police said Hardeman died from gunshot wounds to his body.

This is an active investigation and police are asking the public’s help in investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Conyers Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 770-929-4203 or Crime Stoppers ATL at 404-577-8477.

