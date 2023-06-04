Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man found dead in car parked at Intown Suites, Conyers police say

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Conyers Police Officers said they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a pick-up truck Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at Intown Suites, 1125 Northlake Drive. When they arrived, they found the victim who was identified as Dontavius Hardeman. Police said Hardeman died from gunshot wounds to his body.

This is an active investigation and police are asking the public’s help in investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Conyers Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 770-929-4203 or Crime Stoppers ATL at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Units 1-4 at Plant Vogtle, January 2023.
Georgia Power customers concerned about another rate increase
Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert | Scattered storms possible through early evening
Jesse Johnson
DeKalb police looking for people of interest in murder

Latest News

‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
US fighter jets scrambled to respond to aircraft that ultimately crashed in Virginia, US official says
Photo of Randy N. Clark
Georgia veteran found safe after going missing in May
The annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run is underway at Piedmont Park
More than $100K raised at annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run