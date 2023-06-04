Positively Georgia
Multiple lanes closed on I-75 South in Marietta after separate crashes

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes have been blocked on I-75 South just before S Loop in Marietta after two separate multiple-vehicle crashes on Sunday morning, according to Marietta police.

Authorities responded to the area of S Loop which is east of I-75. STEP traffic investigators have responded to the scene.

It is unclear what caused the two separate crashes or if any injuries were reported.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

