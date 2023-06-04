Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

US fighter jets scrambled to respond to aircraft that ultimately crashed in Virginia, US official says

(ALIK KEPLICZ | AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN)- US F-16 fighter jets scrambled Sunday to respond to an aircraft that ultimately crashed in southwest Virginia, according to a US official.

It’s not clear if the aircraft violated restricted airspace near Washington, DC, or if there was an emergency on board.

The F-16s did not shoot down the aircraft that crashed, the official said.

The military aircraft caused a sonic boom heard across the Washington, DC, metropolitan region.

“We are aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud ‘boom’ this afternoon,” DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management said on Twitter.

There is no threat at this time, the agency added.

Earlier, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Cessna Citation crashed in southwest Virginia Sunday.

The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

The plane crashed into a mountainous terrain in a “sparsely populated area”, according to FAA.

The City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said the sound “was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Units 1-4 at Plant Vogtle, January 2023.
Georgia Power customers concerned about another rate increase
Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert | Scattered storms possible through early evening
Jesse Johnson
DeKalb police looking for people of interest in murder

Latest News

‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
No arrests have been made at this time.
Man found dead in car parked at Intown Suites, Conyers police say
Photo of Randy N. Clark
Georgia veteran found safe after going missing in May
The annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run is underway at Piedmont Park
More than $100K raised at annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run