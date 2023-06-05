Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting of family, police say

Police in Texas are searching for two suspects after one woman was fatally shot, a man was shot and injured, and three children were shot. (Source: WFAA/CNN)
By WFAA staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNNYVALE, Texas (WFAA) - Police say three children and two adults were shot Sunday inside a small white car.

“We don’t have this kind of violence that occurs here,” said Sunnyvale Police Chief Bill Vegas.

He told reporters two suspects followed the five victims to a townhome.

“As the victims were sitting in the car, the suspect got out of their car, approached the victim’s car and opened fire,” Vegas said.

All five victims, he said, are likely related. “It is a family,” Vegas said.

The adult woman is dead. The adult man is in the hospital, as are all three children who are just 8 to 10 years old

Their injuries, Vegas said, appear to be non-life threatening.

“That is preliminary. We don’t know for sure. We don’t know 100%,” he said.

“And for him to just walk up and shoot kids. It’s kind of crazy. Anybody that got a heart to shoot kids ain’t got no heart at all,” a neighbor said.

Vegas said one suspect is a man, the other a woman, possibly traveling in a black Toyota Camry.

“We don’t know who he is,” he said.

“We do know that they are armed. We do know that they are capable of shooting, but we’re here and we’re going to make sure that we find out who is responsible. But it’s a horrific scene, and it’s, it’s not anything that I would, I would want my officers to be dealing with,” Vegas said.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert Forecast | Warm week, with a spotty chance of rain and storms!
Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning
27-year-old man shot and killed in northwest Atlanta, police say
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan

Latest News

‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
Metro Atlanta reacts after federal judge rules Tennessee drag law unconstitutional
In this aerial view, land owned by the city of Atlanta is shown, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in...
Atlanta city leaders to vote on funding for new public safety training center
Police in Texas are searching for two suspects after one woman was fatally shot, a man was shot...
1 dead, 4 wounded in attack on car, police say