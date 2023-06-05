Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

100-year-old World War II veteran reflects on role in D-Day landings

Louis Graziano traveled across the Atlantic with 18,000 other troops.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 79th anniversary of D-Day is Tuesday. It’s the day thousands of Allied soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy, France.

A 100-year-old World War II veteran from Georgia took part in the invasion and is reflecting on his time.

Louis Graziano traveled across the Atlantic with 18,000 other troops.

On D-Day, he was in the third wave of soldiers to land on Omaha Beach.

Despite all odds, he says he continued fighting and even was there when Germany finally surrendered.

“I knew once they signed it, I was happy because I could go home then,” Graziano said.

Graziano served a total of three years after being drafted.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert Forecast | Warm week, with a spotty chance of rain and storms!
Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Persons of interest wanted in Intown Suites shooting.
1 found dead outside hotel in Conyers, 2 persons of interest identified
Deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning
27-year-old fatally shot at event in northwest Atlanta identified

Latest News

The annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run is underway at Piedmont Park
More than $100K raised at annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run
“Across the United States, 8 percent of all children will not pass their vision screening. Up...
The gift of vision: Nonprofit helping kids in northwest Georgia see again
100-year-old World War II veteran reflects on role in D-Day landings
Where to get free donuts Friday for National Doughnut Day