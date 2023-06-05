100-year-old World War II veteran reflects on role in D-Day landings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 79th anniversary of D-Day is Tuesday. It’s the day thousands of Allied soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy, France.

A 100-year-old World War II veteran from Georgia took part in the invasion and is reflecting on his time.

Louis Graziano traveled across the Atlantic with 18,000 other troops.

On D-Day, he was in the third wave of soldiers to land on Omaha Beach.

Despite all odds, he says he continued fighting and even was there when Germany finally surrendered.

“I knew once they signed it, I was happy because I could go home then,” Graziano said.

Graziano served a total of three years after being drafted.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.