2 men injured in shooting on Mildred Place, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after being shot in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say two men were transported to Grady Hospital after a shooting on Mildred Place Monday morning around 5:30 a.m.

Police are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

