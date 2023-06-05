Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) -The Collierville Police Department has confirmed that the 3-year-old who was in critical condition after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound died Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting outside of Harbor Freight on Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the 3-year-old victim found the firearm inside of a vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

The child was not alone at the time and was in the company of family.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to his family,” the police department said in a social media statement.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert Forecast | Warm week, with a spotty chance of rain and storms!
Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning
27-year-old fatally shot at event in northwest Atlanta identified
Persons of interest wanted in Intown Suites shooting.
1 found dead outside hotel in Conyers, 2 persons of interest identified

Latest News

‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
Metro Atlanta reacts after federal judge rules Tennessee drag law unconstitutional
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump lawyers meet with DOJ as decision nears on whether to bring charges in Mar-a-Lago case
Young Democrats of Georgia members rally ahead of Monday’s vote, urging Atlanta City Council to...
Atlanta city leaders to vote on funding for new public safety training center
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in rural Virginia