Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Amber Alert: 4 Kansas children taken by mother believed to be in danger

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au'Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au'Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Four children from Topeka have been taken by their mother, and officials believe they are in immediate danger.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, the Topeka Police Department requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation after they said Au’Vae Riley, Da’avian Riley Jr., Ty’rell Riley and Aunila Riley were taken from their home by their mother, Dontresha Shabree Thomas.

Around 10:35 a.m., officials were notified that Thomas told the father of the children that they were in immediate danger. She left their home in the 2100 block of SE Swygart Ave. in an unknown direction.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a silver 2009 GMC Acadia bearing Kansas temporary license plate C953627.

Au’Vae has been described as a 12-year-old girl who stands at 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Da’Avien has been described as a 10-year-old boy who stands at 4-foot-6 and weighs about 70 pounds. Ty’rell has been described as a 7-year-old boy who stands at 4-foot-4 and weighs about 70 pounds. Aunila has been described as a 5-year-old female who stands at 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. All children have black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas has been described as a 30-year-old woman who stands at 5-foot-1 and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert Forecast | Warm week, with a spotty chance of rain and storms!
Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning
27-year-old fatally shot at event in northwest Atlanta identified
Persons of interest wanted in Intown Suites shooting.
1 found dead outside hotel in Conyers, 2 persons of interest identified

Latest News

‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
Metro Atlanta reacts after federal judge rules Tennessee drag law unconstitutional
Recent spectacular derailments have focused attention on train safety and whether the nation’s...
Federal grants issued to Georgia, 31 states to fix blocked train crossings
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022.
Apple unveils sleek ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will it be what VR has been looking for?
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert