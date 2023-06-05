Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Ambulance driver expected in court for deadly 2021 crash

Ambulance driver facing judge for deadly 2021 crash
By Bridget Spencer and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An ambulance driver accused of causing a crash that killed a patient who was being transported is expected to face a judge Monday.

The deadly wreck happened in November 2021 in Fairburn. Police say the driver admitted he was under the influence of alcohol.

According to court records, Kevin McCorvey’s jury trial was supposed to be last month but was put on hold for now.

Police say he was transporting 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, a dialysis patient, along West Campbellton Street when he veered off the shoulder and flipped over into a ditch. Police say Thomason was unrestrained and died.

The police report also says that another person working in the ambulance tried to leave the scene in a rideshare, but they were stopped.

Thomason’s family says their dad was dealing with health problems, but he was a fighter. He leaves behind five grandchildren.

“He battled heart attacks and stints and ICU units and phenomena and sepsis and Covid and he had a trach, and he was moving in the right direction,” said Terrance Thomason, the victim’s son.

The police report says McCorvey admitted to smoking marijuana, drinking a beer, and taking Adderall while on the job. He faces a series of charges related to Thomason’s death.

McCorvey is expected to go before a judge Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. for a final plea hearing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert Forecast | Warm week, with a spotty chance of rain and storms!
Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning
27-year-old man shot and killed in northwest Atlanta, police say
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan

Latest News

‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
Metro Atlanta reacts after federal judge rules Tennessee drag law unconstitutional
Caleb Guy
Metro Atlanta man set to compete in 2023 Special Olympics World Games
Young Democrats of Georgia members rally ahead of Monday’s vote, urging Atlanta City Council to...
Atlanta city leaders to vote on funding for new public safety training center