Ambulance driver expected in court for deadly 2021 crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An ambulance driver accused of causing a crash that killed a patient who was being transported is expected to face a judge Monday.

The deadly wreck happened in November 2021 in Fairburn. Police say the driver admitted he was under the influence of alcohol.

According to court records, Kevin McCorvey’s jury trial was supposed to be last month but was put on hold for now.

Police say he was transporting 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, a dialysis patient, along West Campbellton Street when he veered off the shoulder and flipped over into a ditch. Police say Thomason was unrestrained and died.

The police report also says that another person working in the ambulance tried to leave the scene in a rideshare, but they were stopped.

Thomason’s family says their dad was dealing with health problems, but he was a fighter. He leaves behind five grandchildren.

“He battled heart attacks and stints and ICU units and phenomena and sepsis and Covid and he had a trach, and he was moving in the right direction,” said Terrance Thomason, the victim’s son.

The police report says McCorvey admitted to smoking marijuana, drinking a beer, and taking Adderall while on the job. He faces a series of charges related to Thomason’s death.

McCorvey is expected to go before a judge Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. for a final plea hearing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.