Atlanta city leaders to vote on funding for new public safety training center

In this aerial view, land owned by the city of Atlanta is shown, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in...
In this aerial view, land owned by the city of Atlanta is shown, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in unincorporated DeKalb County. The Atlanta City Council has approved plans to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation so it can build a state-of-the-art police and firefighter training center, a project that protesters derisively call “Cop City.” (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Rebekka Schramm and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta City Council members will decide Monday if they will greenlight the last piece of legislation required for the development of the city’s future public safety training center.

Critics have been very vocal throughout this process, and a lot of them plan to show up Monday morning for a rally.

Because of Monday’s controversial vote, city leaders have made some security changes. Certain offices will be closed so they have temporarily halted in-person services at City Hall. Also, no gels or liquids are allowed in the building.

There have been numerous protests in recent months over what critics call “Cop City” – the site of Atlanta’s future public safety training center.

Their newest complaint is the cost -- a total of $67 million. The city says nearly half of that is basically a reallocation of funding because once they have a central site for training police officers and firefighters, they’ll no longer have to spend money on leasing a hodge-podge of buildings across town as training sites.

If Monday’s city council meeting is anything like the one a couple of weeks ago, there could be a number of speakers during public comments, most of them opponents of the project, which could extend the meeting well into the evening.

Monday’s city council meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

