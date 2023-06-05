Atlanta police looking for man who damaged Grady Health Center
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly threw bricks at several windows of the Grady Health Center, they said.
On May 14, a man wearing a Bart Simpson t-shirt and yellow shorts allegedly threw four bricks into the windows at at 1247 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information and tips can be submitted anonymously.
