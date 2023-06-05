Positively Georgia
Atlanta police looking for man who damaged Grady Health Center

Person of interest at an incident at Grady Health Center
Person of interest at an incident at Grady Health Center(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly threw bricks at several windows of the Grady Health Center, they said.

On May 14, a man wearing a Bart Simpson t-shirt and yellow shorts allegedly threw four bricks into the windows at at 1247 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information and tips can be submitted anonymously.

