Atlanta police looking for man who damaged Grady Health Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly threw bricks at several windows of the Grady Health Center, they said.

On May 14, a man wearing a Bart Simpson t-shirt and yellow shorts allegedly threw four bricks into the windows at at 1247 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information and tips can be submitted anonymously.

