Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna benched after not hustling on 415-foot single

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna leans out of the way from the tag by Arizona Diamondbacks third...
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna leans out of the way from the tag by Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Ozuna advanced on a single by Orlando Arcia. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)(Darryl Webb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Marcell Ozuna stayed at home plate way too long admiring his 415-foot single.

The Atlanta Braves slugger spent most of the rest of the game watching from the bench.

Ozuna was removed from the Braves’ 8-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning Sunday after he failed to hustle on his long hit in the fourth inning in his second at-bat.

Ozuna’s towering shot off Zac Gallen looked as though it was either going over the wall or into the glove of Arizona center fielder Jake McCarthy.

The ball instead hit an overhang just below the line for a home run. Ozuna was not running hard while watching the ball and had to stop at first.

Braves manager Brian Snitker replaced him as Atlanta’s designated hitter with Sean Murphy.

“I guarantee he feels worse than I do for having to take him out,” Snitker said.

Ozuna, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .227 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs in 44 games this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert Forecast | Warm week, with a spotty chance of rain and storms!
Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning
27-year-old man shot and killed in northwest Atlanta, police say
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Arizona...
Rosario’s grand slam caps Braves’ 8-5 comeback win over Diamondbacks
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the...
Olson blasts 2 HRs, Acuña has 4 hits as Strider, Braves overpower Phillies 11-4
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (AP Photo/John Amis)
Albies drives in winning run in 9th as Braves beat Dodgers 4-3, avoid sweep
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield (15) steals second base past a tag by Atlanta Braves...
Jansen has game-winning hit, Blue Jays rally to sweep Braves