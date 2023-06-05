Positively Georgia
Covington police officer shot in the head thanks community for support

Photo of Officer Rivers
Photo of Officer Rivers(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Covington police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute has released a video update via the Covington Police Department Facebook page.

Officer Rashad Rivers was shot in the head during a gunfight at the My Home & Suites Hotel on Alcovy Road in Covington on May 23. Rivers was responding to a domestic dispute. The man who allegedly shot him, Treyvorius Stodghill, was killed during the incident.

Rivers underwent surgery on his jaw at Grady Hospital later that week and the recently released video of Rivers with his jaw wired shut.

He was released from the hospital on May 27.

A post on the Covington Police Department Facebook page says Rivers “wanted to let everyone know how much he appreciates their prayers, positive messages, and support during this time.”

