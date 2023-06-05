Coweta County authorities searching for ‘trigger man’ in double homicide case after 2 arrested

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have announced arrests months after two men were found near a Coweta County road with gunshot wounds to the head.

Coweta County deputies responded to reports of a shooting along Deep South Road near Johnson Road just after midnight on Jan. 17.

According to officers who responded to the scene, one of the men went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to a Piedmont Newnan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other man was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital. He did not survive his injuries. The victims were later identified as Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges.

Investigators tell Atlanta News First they believe Harris and Bridges were shot during an attempted robbery.

On Monday, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Howard Dennis and Demon McCrary in connection to the robbery, adding that the search for the “trigger man” in the double homicide is close.

The two men are facing conspiracy to commit armed robbery. If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

