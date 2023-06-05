Early morning homicide under investigation in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An active homicide investigation is underway Monday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police responded to a person shot call just after 2 a.m. on the 500 block of Wells Street. The scene stretched across the parking lot of the Columbia at Mechanicsville Crossing apartment complex.

Officials confirm at least one person is dead.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

