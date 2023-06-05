Positively Georgia
Ferrari clocked going 178 mph on state highway, authorities say

The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the...
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia spotted a driver who was in an apparent hurry over the weekend.

The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the county, the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

“There are no justifiable reasons for going that fast,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Even if you aren’t concerned about your own safety, you are putting others at risk if something goes wrong.”

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if the driver was arrested or cited in its post, but this driver would have been considered a Super Speeder in Georgia.

Super Speeders are drivers who are ticketed for driving 85 mph or faster on highways and add an additional $200 fine to speeding tickets, according to the State of Georgia.

“Slow down because next time, spike strips won’t care how fast you’re going,” the sheriff’s office said.

