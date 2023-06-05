First Alert Forecast: Summer-like day ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off the new week on a mild note with temperatures in the 60s to start the day.

Through the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. While most of us will stay dry, scattered pop-up storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening.

The week ahead will stay warm with temperatures near 90 through mid week.

Come Thursday, a front will sink through the area, offering us a slightly higher coverage of rain and some slightly cooler and drier air.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the low 80s, but expect highs to rebound bac into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it looks hot and mainly dry with a 20% coverage of rain possible Sunday.

