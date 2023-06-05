The gift of vision: Nonprofit helping kids in northwest Georgia see again

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - To be able to see properly, to have glasses or wear contacts are privileges not everyone has access to.

Prevent Blindness Georgia is on a mission to change that for children and adults across metro Atlanta and beyond.

The nonprofit recently partnered with the Latin American Association and doctors from Georgia Eye Partners to gift vision care to as many children as possible.

“It is the difference in being able to see the board during class or see their paper to study,” said Dr. Evan Schoenberg with Georgia Eye Partners. “As these kids get older, their academic performance is deeply tied to their ability to see. In fact, many children are misdiagnosed with learning disorders when in fact, their problems are with their senses; often sight, sometimes with hearing.”

Across the US, eight percent of all children will not pass their vision screening. Up in Whitfield County and Dalton, that number is at 19 percent.

With the help of Prevent Blindness Georgia, students in need of glasses received two pairs; one pair for school and one pair for home.

The non-profit is trying to raise money for the 2023-2024 school year so they can continue the program for families in Whitfield County. To donate, click here.

