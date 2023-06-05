Positively Georgia
Human remains found in Rockdale County, police say

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains that were found on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a drowning call on Wilson Road around 4:26 p.m. where they say human remains were found.

“We are also aware of and looking into the possible connection to an ongoing missing person case,” said the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

