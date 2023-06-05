Man killed after falling off bus, getting run over in Cobb County

KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after falling while getting off a bus in Cobb County.

It happened Friday around 7:30 p.m. on Ernest Barrett Parkway at Chastain Meadows Parkway.

The Cobb County Police Department says 65-year-old Stevie Eugene Haskins, of Marietta, was getting off a CobbLinc transit bus at the bus stop in front of Burger King when he fell next to the bus on the sidewalk. Haskin reportedly fell partially on the sidewalk and partially in the concrete gutter.

As the bus pulled away from the stop, the right rear tire of the bus ran over his leg, causing serious injuries. The bus driver did not realize the bus had hit Haskins and continued on his route.

Police say a passerby called to report Haskins down on the sidewalk but by the time first responders arrived, he had died from his injuries.

This collision remains under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit, but no charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

