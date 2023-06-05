Man who burglarized McDonough home, attempted to set it on fire arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of burglarizing a home and attempting to set it on fire has been arrested, McDonough police said.

It happened between 4:45 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Thursday, June 1 on Parkside Way.

According to the owner of the home, someone busted out the back window and entered while his family was asleep.

The homeowner told Atlanta News First the thief stole a number of items from the house before allegedly pouring accelerant on the floor and attempting to set it on fire. Home surveillance video captured the man getting into the owner’s 2020 Hyundai Sonata and driving off with it.

On June 4, McDonough police arrested Titus Murray, 25, in connection to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information pertaining to this case, call McDonough Police Department at 678-782-6309.

