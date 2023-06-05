Positively Georgia
Man who burglarized McDonough home, attempted to set it on fire arrested

Person wanted in McDonough burglary
Person wanted in McDonough burglary(McDonough Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of burglarizing a home and attempting to set it on fire has been arrested, McDonough police said.

It happened between 4:45 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Thursday, June 1 on Parkside Way.

According to the owner of the home, someone busted out the back window and entered while his family was asleep.

The homeowner told Atlanta News First the thief stole a number of items from the house before allegedly pouring accelerant on the floor and attempting to set it on fire. Home surveillance video captured the man getting into the owner’s 2020 Hyundai Sonata and driving off with it.

On June 4, McDonough police arrested Titus Murray, 25, in connection to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information pertaining to this case, call McDonough Police Department at 678-782-6309.

