Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pediatrician recommends waiting until 8th grade to give child a phone

"Wait until 8th" movement urges parents to wait to get kids phones
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nowadays kids are getting cell phones younger and younger. This is causing a movement nationwide called Wait Until 8th, empowering parents to wait until your child is in 8th grade before getting a smart phone.

Some kids as young as first or second grade are getting these devices and Dr. Nilong Vyas says that’s way too young.

Dr. Nilong Vyas (MD) is a pediatrician at Sleepless in NOLA and Medical Review Expert at SleepFoundation.org.

“Many parents are like, well I need to know where my child is, I want to have access to them,” said Dr. Vyas. “So it starts off from a safety perspective but then it’s the world at their fingertips, right? It’s hard to contain.”

She says some kids can get addicted to cell phone at an early age.

“The way it impacts the brain is it hits the dopamine receptors which is your reward receptors in your brain and so each time there’s interaction with those devices, there’s a little bit of a high,” she explains. “Who doesn’t want to keep doing something that feels good?”

The “Wait Until 8th” movement helps give parents a general rule of thumb when figuring out the best time to give a kid a cell phone.

On their website, it says: “The Wait Until 8th pledge empowers parents to rally together to delay giving children a smartphone until at least 8th grade. By banding together, this will decrease the pressure felt by kids and parents alike over the kids having a smartphone.

“They’re emotionally more capable of separating the immediate id -- I need this and I need this now,” said Dr. Vyas. “They have a little more tendency of making better decisions by 8th grade.”

Even so, she adds that parents still need to set boundaries and rules around the phone (and really any technology) especially at night.

“I think kids are so attached to them and it’s impacting their ability to sleep and sleep well,” she said. “Not only are they pushing bedtime a lot later, the blue light from the devices impacts their melatonin production which is their sleep time hormone production which allows them to fall asleep and stay asleep.”

Dr. Vyas says it’s important to take away your kid’s cell phone at least an hour or two before bedtime so their bodies can create the melatonin hormone and they can get better sleep. She says really, all of us should be doing that.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert Forecast | Warm week, with a spotty chance of rain and storms!
Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Persons of interest wanted in Intown Suites shooting.
1 found dead outside hotel in Conyers, 2 persons of interest identified
Deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning
27-year-old fatally shot at event in northwest Atlanta identified

Latest News

‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
Metro Atlanta reacts after federal judge rules Tennessee drag law unconstitutional
Atlanta Pride 5K
Swimming pool generic graphic.
Snellville closes T.W. Briscoe Park pool this week due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Quantavious Grier
Quantavious Grier, Young Thug’s brother, must serve his entire jail term