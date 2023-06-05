Positively Georgia
Police looking for man who used rocks to break into Clayton County businesses

Surveillance video shows man using rock to break the glass door of a Jonesboro business
Surveillance video shows man using rock to break the glass door of a Jonesboro business(Clayton County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are searching for a man they say broke into two Jonesboro establishments.

Investigators say the first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on May 22 along the 7100 block of Tara Boulevard.

Surveillance video captured a man using a rock to break the front glass door of the building.

Clayton County police believe this same individual may also be responsible for a second burglary that happened two days later on the 500 block of Highway 138. He is believed to have used a rock to break into this location as well.

If you have any information on who this person is or their whereabouts, you are urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.

