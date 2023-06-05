Police looking for man who used rocks to break into Clayton County businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are searching for a man they say broke into two Jonesboro establishments.

Investigators say the first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on May 22 along the 7100 block of Tara Boulevard.

Surveillance video captured a man using a rock to break the front glass door of the building.

Media Advisory – Commercial Burglary BOLO



On May 22, 2023, at 12:27 a.m., the male subject was seen on surveillance video using a rock to break the front door glass and proceeded to enter the location (7100th block of Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA). pic.twitter.com/7ylm7U1B8O — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) June 5, 2023

Clayton County police believe this same individual may also be responsible for a second burglary that happened two days later on the 500 block of Highway 138. He is believed to have used a rock to break into this location as well.

If you have any information on who this person is or their whereabouts, you are urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.