Quantavious Grier, Young Thug’s brother, must serve his entire jail term

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Quantavious Grier, the brother of rapper Young Thug, will have to serve out the remainder of his nine-year and six-month jail term.

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville made the ruling after Grier was arrested last month on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, several minor traffic violations and persons associated with a criminal street gang to participate in criminal activity.

Grier had previously taken a plea deal in the Young Slime Life RICO case and avoided jail time. His original 12-year sentence was commuted to time served and probation. The plea deal included a provision that Grier couldn’t own a gun. Grier also couldn’t have contact with Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams.

Grier’s arrest is just one of the developments in Young Thug’s massive RICO trial that has taken the case into several bizarre dimensions. Jury selection has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

The federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law was passed and signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it allows prosecutors to link apparently unrelated crimes with a common objective into a prosecutable pattern of racketeering.

RICO also provides for more severe penalties and permits a defendant to be convicted and separately punished for the underlying crimes that constitute a racketeering pattern.

Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

