Several roads closed as crews repair water main break in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several roads in DeKalb County are closed as crews work to repair a water main break on Monday afternoon.

According to Chief Communications Officer Quinn Hudson, the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is working to repair an 8-inch diameter water leak. Road closure and detour signs were placed by crews on Rockbridge Road near the area of South Hairston and Stone Mountain Lithonia Roads.

The work is “part of the Barbasheia Creek Sewer Improvement Project,” said Hudson.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. No timetable was given on when the roads will reopen or when the repair will be completed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.