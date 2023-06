ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sinkhole has developed at the intersection of Longview Drive and Commander Drive in Chamblee due to a busted pipe, the police department said. Longview Drive is currently blocked off.

Captain Drive and Admiral Drive are options for alternate routes.

A sinkhole is developing at Longview Drive and Commander Drive due to a busted pipe. Longview Drive is currently blocked by the Chamblee Police Department. Please avoid the area. Posted by Chamblee Police Department on Monday, June 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.