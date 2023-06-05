Snellville closes T.W. Briscoe Park pool this week due to ‘disruptive behavior’

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The T.W. Briscoe Park pool will be closed this week due to “disruptive behavior,” according to the city of Snellville.

In a statement, the city said “officials will take the week to review protocol and safety procedures in an effort to provide and maintain a safe and family friendly environment at the pool.”

Swim lessons and private events are unaffected by the closure.

The city did not specify what the “disruptive behavior by a few patrons over the weekend” entailed.

A re-opening date has not been announced.

