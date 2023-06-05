Southwest Atlanta residents frustrated after multiple cars broken into

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Frustrations of some southwest Atlanta residents are boiling over after Atlanta police say multiple cars were broken into over the weekend.

Atlanta Police say multiple cars were broken into in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood over the weekend.

Residents told Atlanta News First they are tired of the crime concerns in the Cascades community.

“I had a bunch of personal items in there so I feel completely violated and almost in shock because you don’t think it’ll happen to you until it does,” Audrey, one of the victims, said.

According to investigators, at least six cars were broken into.

But neighbors said this isn’t the first time they’ve had incidents happen.

Residents say along with car break-ins, they have stolen packages and often hear gunshots.

“This seems to have gotten worse,” Nicole Turner, a resident, said. “What happened early Saturday morning was probably the worst of them all by just targeting a lot of people in the neighborhood.”

On Monday morning, police say a man was shot and killed in the Mechanicsville section of Atlanta.

The community is just minutes from Benjamin E. Mays High School, where 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell was recently shot and killed during a graduation party.

Turner said the constant crime should result in more police patrol.

Atlanta Police said they don’t have any suspect information on the car break-ins at this time.

