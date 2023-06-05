Suspect in Bouldercrest Road shootings arrested, DeKalb County police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police say a suspect has been arrested in shootings on Bouldercrest Road that injured two teens.

Police say Deonte Daughtery fired into a home on the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road at 2 a.m. March 30, hitting two children. Both victims survived.

Shots were fired into the home again on Apr. 9.

Daughtery was arrested June 2 and booked on 24 counts of aggravated assault.

