Suspect in Bouldercrest Road shootings arrested, DeKalb County police say

Deonte Daugherty
Deonte Daugherty(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police say a suspect has been arrested in shootings on Bouldercrest Road that injured two teens.

Police say Deonte Daughtery fired into a home on the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road at 2 a.m. March 30, hitting two children. Both victims survived.

Shots were fired into the home again on Apr. 9.

Daughtery was arrested June 2 and booked on 24 counts of aggravated assault.

