Woman wanted for Carroll County property scam arrested, police say

Kelly Moss
Kelly Moss(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman wanted for scamming prospective renters and homeowners out of thousands of dollars in Carroll County has been arrested, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Moss is accused of listing the home at 1700 Mandeville Road in Bremen on websites such as Zillow despite not owning the property. She allegedly used fake names and phone numbers to list the property.

RELATED: Woman wanted after duping Carroll County home seekers in property scam

The scam stole a total of $7,600 from multiple people. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says Moss continued to scam people and they had received more reports since first posting about Moss Thursday.

Moss has been charged with felony theft by deception and a misdemeanor charge. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

