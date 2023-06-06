15-year-old arrested, teen wanted in connection to murder in Conyers

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Conyers police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Intown Suites in Conyers.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they identified as a “suspect” in the shooting death of Dontavious Hardeman. Police are still searching 17-year-old Quintavious Morgan.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Morgan, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 770-929-4203. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

