Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

15-year-old arrested, teen wanted in connection to murder in Conyers

Police
Police(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Conyers police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Intown Suites in Conyers.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they identified as a “suspect” in the shooting death of Dontavious Hardeman. Police are still searching 17-year-old Quintavious Morgan.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Morgan, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 770-929-4203. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert Forecast | Warm week, with a spotty chance of rain and storms!
Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Persons of interest wanted in Intown Suites shooting.
1 found dead outside hotel in Conyers, 2 persons of interest identified
Deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning
27-year-old fatally shot at event in northwest Atlanta identified

Latest News

65-year-old killed walking alongside transit bus.
Loved ones want answers after man killed by bus in Cobb County
The Muscle Shoals City Council will discuss reaching out to Attorney General Luther Strange...
Boy injured, teen hospitalized after nearly drowning in Johns Creek pool
‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
Metro Atlanta reacts after federal judge rules Tennessee drag law unconstitutional