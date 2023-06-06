16-year-old girl drowns in Johns Creek pool, police say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old girl drowned Monday afternoon at a community pool in Johns Creek, police said. A 9-year-old boy is recovering after the incident.

Officers were called to the pool at The Estates at Johns Creek apartments off Addison Lane around 4:30 p.m.

A witness told police that the two were playing when she noticed them under water in the middle of the pool. Three men rushed in to help and pulled the children out of the pool.

The girl was life-flighted to Scottish Rite Medical Center where she died Tuesday morning, police said.

The name of the teenager has not been released.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.