Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

16-year-old girl drowns in Johns Creek pool, police say

A 16-year-old girl drowned Monday afternoon at a community pool in Johns Creek, police said. A 9-year-old boy is recovering after the incident.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old girl drowned Monday afternoon at a community pool in Johns Creek, police said. A 9-year-old boy is recovering after the incident.

Officers were called to the pool at The Estates at Johns Creek apartments off Addison Lane around 4:30 p.m.

A witness told police that the two were playing when she noticed them under water in the middle of the pool. Three men rushed in to help and pulled the children out of the pool.

The girl was life-flighted to Scottish Rite Medical Center where she died Tuesday morning, police said.

The name of the teenager has not been released.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
Sarai Tatiana Ali
Clayton County Jail employee arrested, accused of obstruction
Chattahoochee River
‘Shoot the Hooch’ owner says business may close because of river safety concerns
Quantavious Grier
Quantavious Grier, Young Thug’s brother, must serve his entire jail term
Swimming pool generic graphic.
City of Snellville closes pool due to dispute that led to gunfire

Latest News

NAMI reports that 2 in 5 adults with mental health issues go to jail.
DeKalb hires new medical services provider for jail, replaces contractors named in suit
More than 37 million American suffer from diabetes.
Residents urged to get tested for diabetes at free screening events
K9 Chase
Cobb County K-9 officer dies of heat stroke, AC in cruiser malfunctioned, police say
Medical personnel, emergency crews respond to birth on side of I-285
Baby girl born on side of I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road