Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

24 ounces of ‘molly’, 3 pounds of marijuana found during drug bust in Jesup

Result of a drug bust in Jesup
Result of a drug bust in Jesup(Jesup Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A drug bust in Jesup resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of drugs June 4, Jesup police say.

Police received several tips that narcotics were being sold out of a home at 1444 Oak St. The month-long investigation resulted in a search warrant that was executed June 4.

The search uncovered in 24.22 ounces of molly, 1.24 ounces of cocaine, 8.5 of fentanyl, 8.7 ounces of mushrooms, 73 percocet pills and 3.33 pounds of marijuana. Three vehicles, two dirt bikes, two ATVs, an enclosed trailer, a flat bed trailer, six firearms and over $6,000 dollars were also found in the course of the investigation and seized.

Terrance Bennett Sr., Terrance Bennett Jr. and Crissie Washington were arrested and charged with sales of a Schedule I controlled substance, trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance, trafficking in Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
WANF FIRST ALERT
First Alert Forecast | Warm week, with a spotty chance of rain and storms!
Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Persons of interest wanted in Intown Suites shooting.
1 found dead outside hotel in Conyers, 2 persons of interest identified
Deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning
27-year-old fatally shot at event in northwest Atlanta identified

Latest News

‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
Metro Atlanta reacts after federal judge rules Tennessee drag law unconstitutional
Atlanta Council poised to approve training center funding despite hundreds voicing opposition.
Atlanta City Council poised to approve training center funding
The Muscle Shoals City Council will discuss reaching out to Attorney General Luther Strange...
Boy injured, teenage girl rushed to hospital after drowning in Johns Creek