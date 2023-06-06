24 ounces of ‘molly’, 3 pounds of marijuana found during drug bust in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A drug bust in Jesup resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of drugs June 4, Jesup police say.

Police received several tips that narcotics were being sold out of a home at 1444 Oak St. The month-long investigation resulted in a search warrant that was executed June 4.

The search uncovered in 24.22 ounces of molly, 1.24 ounces of cocaine, 8.5 of fentanyl, 8.7 ounces of mushrooms, 73 percocet pills and 3.33 pounds of marijuana. Three vehicles, two dirt bikes, two ATVs, an enclosed trailer, a flat bed trailer, six firearms and over $6,000 dollars were also found in the course of the investigation and seized.

Terrance Bennett Sr., Terrance Bennett Jr. and Crissie Washington were arrested and charged with sales of a Schedule I controlled substance, trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance, trafficking in Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

