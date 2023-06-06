Atlanta City Council approves funding for public safety training center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council has approved funding for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center despite vocal opposition.

The council voted 11-4 in favor of the funding, which could be as much as $67 million.

#Breaking: Here’s the moment Atlanta City Council voted 11-4 to approve funding for the public safety training center. ⁦⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ pic.twitter.com/20HYKoyBLy — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) June 6, 2023

Many critics of the facility derisively call it “Cop City.” The vote came after several hours of public comment; more than 300 people spoke on the project during the public comment period.

Atlanta taxpayers would be responsible for $30 million going toward the new facility. A lease-back agreement worth $1.2 million a year for 30 years will ensure the City of Atlanta remains the owner of the property. After the 30-year period, the city will own the facility outright.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the City of Atlanta LaChandra Burks said the city already pays $1.4 million a year in operational fees at other facilities.

The Atlanta Police Foundation will finance the rest of the money. The facility could cost up to $90 million.

The facility will be on 85 acres of city-owned forest in DeKalb County which was once home to the old Atlanta prison farm. The Atlanta Police Foundation says firefighters and first responders will also use the site which will include a 12-acre emergency vehicle operations course and a mock city for real-world training.

Opponents of the facility worry about the militarization of police and what they claim is the destruction of one of the last green spaces in the area. Activists frequently occupied the site, living in tents and encampments in the forest.

Police cleared out the encampments multiple times. During one of the sweeps, protestor Manuel “Tortugita” Teran was killed during a shootout with Georgia State Patrol officers. An independent autopsy revealed that Teran’s body had 57 gunshot wounds. The incident was not recorded on body cameras, which led the Atlanta City Council to pass a resolution urging state lawmakers to mandate body cameras for state troopers.

Protests turned violent again in March after a charity concert at the site. 23 people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after they allegedly threw rocks, bricks and Molotov cocktails at police officers following the concert. The violence damaged construction equipment and injured at least one officer.

Three activists were charged with money laundering and charity fraud in connection with a bail fund set up to post bail for protestors arrested due to activities surrounding the facility.

The soft opening for the facility is currently set for Dec. 20.

