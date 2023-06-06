Atlanta rapper Domani Harris releases new song, works on upcoming tour

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Innovative young Atlanta lyricist Domani Harris is gearing up for new projects with the recent release of a music video for an introspective new song called, “Man.”

Domani is gearing up for an upcoming tour and other music projects he’s working on for fans. He is scheduled to perform at the Masquerade in Atlanta on July 14 and in New York City at SOB’s on July 16.

“I’m going to let you take this track for what it is,” he said.

In April, Domani’s single “I Did It” went viral with more than 2 million views in a span of days.

Earlier this year, Domani sat down with Atlanta News First for an interview about his new music, projects, and his love for skydiving. He released another great song titled, “Hi-Ya” with rap producer Wheezy Outta Here.

On Wednesday, Domani joined Atlanta rap legend Young Dro at the world-renown Trap Music Museum for a panel discussion about mental health awareness and youth gun violence prevention.

In 2018, Domani was featured on the hit song titled, “Family Connect” with his father Atlanta Hip-Hop icon T.I., and older brother Messiah Harris on T.I.’s album “The L.I.B.R.A Album.” Messiah also produced the song which has millions of views on YouTube and showcased Domani’s insightful lyrical content and talent.

He was a part of Cordae’s “For A Birdseye View” tour in Europe and he also performed at Rolling Loud LA in March. Domani recently performed on the Not A Rapper tour and is scheduled to perform on a mini-headline tour in July with dates in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City.

In 2019, Domani released his debut album titled, “Skydive.”

In November, Domani and T.I. performed at halftime of an Atlanta Hawks game.

