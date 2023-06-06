Baby girl born on side of I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A baby girl was born after an unexpected delivery prompted traffic delays on the outer loop of I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call at around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. By the time first responders arrived, the mother had delivered.

Mom and baby were taken to the hospital for continued care.

Atlanta News First is working to get the latest details on this story.

