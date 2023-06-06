Bobby Jones Golf Course president ‘shocked’ by PGA Tour and LIV Golf deal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s not a typical Tuesday at Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta. The focus is more on the major golf news of the day and less on practicing the perfect swing.

Marty Elgison is president of the course and had his sights set on the stunning announcement that the PGA Tour will now join its rival Liv Golf in a deal to create a larger golf enterprise.

“I think like most golf fans and people who have followed this I was shocked,” Elgison said. “The hard part and you already see it coming out is going to be the claims of hypocrisy. And the optic of this are not great for the PGA Tour. But once those optics go away and they overcome this emotional sort of how could you do this? I think this is going to ultimately be good for the game.”

LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, an entity controlled by the Saudi Crown Prince and has been embroiled in antitrust lawsuits with the PGA Tour during the last year. The deal announced Tuesday would end all pending litigation. PGA golfer Adam Hadwin said the deal came out of nowhere.

“I think that what’s transpired like the last year and a half and the rhetoric not on, not only on this side, but on that side as well. I think it’s difficult to look at that and say, how did we get here, now,” Hadwin said.

Critics of the deal have accused the Saudi government of using the league to distract from the kingdom’s history of human rights violations.

“You can’t overcome the human rights abuses that have happened over there, but I think they think maybe they can help move the Saudis to a more humane posture and maybe that will be part of the deal where the Saudi government will fund some of these human rights causes,” Elgison said.

The PGA Tour held a meeting with players late Tuesday afternoon. Many golfers were in the dark about this. What the new league will look like and be called has yet to be determined. We will learn those details in the coming months.

