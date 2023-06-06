Positively Georgia
Boy injured, teenage girl rushed to hospital after drowning in Johns Creek

The Muscle Shoals City Council will discuss reaching out to Attorney General Luther Strange regarding the debate over ambulance services at their meeting Monday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Johns Creek Police Department is investigating a possible drowning on Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 2100 block of Addison Lane around 4:30 p.m. after calls for medical assistance at the pool of The Estates at Johns Creeks apartments.

A witness told authorities that two children, including a 16-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, were playing in the pool when she noticed them “underwater in the middle of the pool for too long.” The witness told authorities she ran to get help from the office when three men pulled the children out of the pool.

The 9-year-old boy was “resuscitated” according to Johns Creek police. The 16-year-old girl was life-flighted to Scottish Rite Medical Center. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

