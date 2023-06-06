Positively Georgia
Cobb County K-9 officer dies of heat stroke, AC in cruiser malfunctioned, police say

K9 Chase
K9 Chase(Cobb County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Police Department said Tuesday that a K-9 officer died of a heat stroke while in a patrol car during training.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday, officers were holding an active shooter training at Allatoona High School when K-9 Chase died. His handler, Cobb County police officer Neill, attempted life-saving measures before the dog was taken to a nearby emergency veterinarian.

“But the efforts were not enough to save him, and he succumbed to his heat-related injuries,” police said in a statement.

They said officers had been at the training since 11 a.m. and were checking on the K-9 officers regularly before the air conditioning malfunctioned.

“At some point after the previous check, the air conditioning system malfunctioned in Officer Neill’s patrol vehicle,” police said.

Preliminary information indicates that “other safety systems did not properly activate and the temperature quickly rose in the vehicle.”

“This is a horrible incident and our investigators are continuing to gather information regarding the vehicle system failures that led to this tragedy,” police said, adding that K-9 Chase would be getting a necropsy on Tuesday.

Just last week, a Clayton County K-9 officer died after he “suffered a medical emergency while inside the patrol vehicle at the Atlanta Airport.” They did not say his exact cause of death.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

