First Alert Forecast: Warm with isolated t-storms possible Tuesday

Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s most days this week
First Alert Forecast: Very warm with an isolated shower/storm on Tuesday
By Fred Campagna
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tuesday will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower/t-storm threat in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday also looks warm with a lower chance of showers/storms and highs in the same neighborhood.

The risk of rain increases slightly on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms more likely and highs in the low to mid 80s. Dry skies return on Friday and last into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny and very warm conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s - just like last Saturday. Once again, we’re tracking the potential for some rain on Sunday. Right now, it looks like afternoon showers/storms are possible, but it’s still several days away so the timing may shift.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

