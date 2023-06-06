Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat today

After morning storms, we look ahead to a hot and mainly dry day with highs in the upper 80s
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After several strong storms this morning, most of them have weakened, but still are producing some heavy pockets of rain.

The storms will continue to diminish as they push south and we should be dry by late morning.

Through much of the afternoon, we will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. While a stray early evening storm is possible, most of us will be dry through the second half of the day.

We will have another summer-like afternoon with highs near 90 and a few isolated afternoon storms possible tomorrow.

Our pattern slightly and briefly changes Thursday when a cold front brings morning showers, with skies clearing through the day, humidity dropping, and highs only in the low 80s.

We will quickly rebound back into the mid to upper 80s for Friday and Saturday. Our next chance for rain seems to roll in Sunday night into Monday.

Storms this morning ahead of a mainly dry and hot afternoon.
Storms this morning ahead of a mainly dry and hot afternoon.(Atlanta News First)
Hot afternoon with isolated storms possible tomorrow
Hot afternoon with isolated storms possible tomorrow(Atlanta News First)
Hot with isolated storms the next couple of days. Thursday a cold front brings a more...
Hot with isolated storms the next couple of days. Thursday a cold front brings a more widespread chance for rain in the morning, slightly cooling us down for the end of the week.(Atlanta News First)

