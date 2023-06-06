Here’s what’s next for the future Atlanta public safety training center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In an 11-4 vote, the Atlanta City Council approved funding early Tuesday for the Atlanta public safety training center despite vocal opposition and nearly 14 hours of public comment.

More than 300 people showed up to speak on the project during the public comment period. The final say came down just before 5:30 a.m. with councilmembers Jason Dozier, Liliana Bakhtiari, Antonio Lewis and Keisha Waites voting against passage of the final funding-related legislation needed to begin development.

The controversial site, coined by critics as “Cop City,” has drawn heavy criticism since the 2021 announcement of a plan to transform the forested land into a law enforcement training space.

Despite public outcry, the city council gave the $90-million project the green light, sealing funding for the training center, which is expected to cost Atlanta taxpayers as much as $67 million.

City officials say nearly half of the taxpayer cost is a reallocation of funding from current spending on leasing various buildings across town as training sites.

Construction of the 85-acre site is set to begin in mid-August with the city planning a soft opening date of December 20, 2024. The facility will sit on a city-owned forest in DeKalb County. The area was previously home to an old Atlanta prison farm.

A lease-back agreement worth $1.2 million a year for 30 years will ensure the city of Atlanta remains the owner of the property. After the 30-year period, the city would own the facility outright.

Once opened, Atlanta Police Foundation says firefighters and first responders will use the site as a mock city for real-world training and emergency vehicle operations, among other things.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a strong supporter of the training center, said the space would also facilitate recruitment and preparation of fire-rescue, police, and emergency medical personnel.

Following Tuesday’s vote approving funding for the center, Dickens released the following statement:

“This morning’s vote approving the budget resolution for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center marks a major milestone for better preparing our fire, police and emergency responders to protect and serve our communities. It also helps us look towards the north star of leading the country in anti-bias training, de-escalation techniques and other community-based solutions to keep our city safe and focused on our citizens. Atlanta will be a national model for police reform with the most progressive training and curriculum in the country. “We know there have been passionate feelings and opinions about the training center. Over the past several months, we have heard from citizens who have concerns about the center as well as from many who support it. I want to thank all who serve on a committee, task force or have weighed in on this issue, especially those who came to City Hall, for exercising your voice and your First Amendment rights in a peaceful manner. I also want to thank the Atlanta City Council for their commitment to the people of this city and for continuing to listen and engage with all our communities, and to city staff for their hard work and tireless dedication. Atlanta is made up of people who care, and I will continue to work with all Atlantans to develop a comprehensive approach to keep our city safe. “Our busy, international city requires well-trained public safety responders to serve our communities, businesses, and visitors. At the same time, the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will allow us to recruit, retain and prepare our fire-rescue, police, and emergency medical personnel to better serve the diverse, vibrant, and unique neighborhoods that comprise our city. I know there is more work to be done and I am committed to building trust, and my administration looks forward to continuing the conversation in the weeks ahead.”

Protests are expected to continue as development of the site pushes forward.

Atlanta News First previously spoke with Atlanta Police Chief Darn Schierbaum who said APD is preparing for continued demonstrations and disruptions and will have officers staged at the site through its development.

